Robert Lane Saget, professionally known as Bob Saget, passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. The comedian turned actor was known for his iconic role of Danny Tanner in the American sitcom Full House. He was also the well-known host of America's Funniest Home Videos for almost a decade. The actor was 65.

As per a report by TMZ, the comedian died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Grande Lakes, Florida. Employees of the hotel found Saget in his room around 4 pm, as per their local time, and Sheriff deputies, as well as the fire department, were immediately called. The emergency call was in response to a person down. On their arrival, the deputies located Saget who was unresponsive in his room. As per TMZ's sources, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene.

How did Bob Saget die?

As of now, authorities have no information regarding the cause of death of the American comedian. Detectives found no sign of foul play in his hotel room or even the use of drugs in the case. The Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Saget's death. In a statement, the Sheriff's office reported, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The comedian was found dead amid his cross-country stand-up tour which began back in September 2021. A day before his unexpected death, Saget shared a picture via his social media and penned how he had a good time at one of his shows in Florida. The actor sent his final post following his show at Jacksonville, Florida's Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Sharing a photo, Saget wrote, "So nice to do tonight’s show for @comedyandacause which raises money for the organization @save_a_warrior_saw which helps Veterans through hard times. Such a pleasure to do this sold out show with my buddy @therealmikeyoung."

Several Hollywood stars are mourning the sudden death of the AFV host. Actor Kat Dennings recalled the time she played Saget's daughter for the sitcom Raising Dad in 2001. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "I’m speechless. Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace."

Image: Instagram/@bobsaget