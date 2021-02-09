Bob Saget Reveals He Still Shares Unique Bond With 'Full House' Daughters

Bob Saget's Full House family holds a special place in his heart. More than 25 years have passed since Bob Saget last played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's father in the beloved ABC sitcom Full House, but he says they're just as close these days--if not closer than they were during the twins' meteoric rise to child stardom. In a sneak peek from the actor's Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast interview, Bob discussed his bond with the girls of Full House, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and the Olsen Twins: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Bob Saget on Full House stars the Olsen Twins

According to ANI's report, when asked by Michael Rosenbaum about which of the kids from the show did he got along with best, the actor responded hilariously, "Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids!" He further added that "I'm very close with Candace (Bure), always was since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep-over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest." As for M.K. and Ash, who didn't sign on for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, Bob simply adores the fashion moguls. About his budding relationship with his on-screen Full House daughters, Bob Saget added that he loves Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen "very much". "When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other," he said.

While Bob admits "there's no favourite" among his TV daughters, he maintains a unique bond with each that's evolved over the years. "They're all friends, it's not like they're kids," he explains. "But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they're about. Candace is a friend. They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through the hard stuff."

Bob Saget on Lori Laughlin

Another member of the Full House family Lori Laughlin spent nearly two months in federal prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Since then, Lori's co-stars have remained unwavering in their support for the actress following her 2019 arrest. Furthermore, when asked about Laughlin, Saget said that he "loves her". "I've been asked about it a lot. I've gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don't know, I'd like to see a lot of other people doing time. We're in such a place where no matter what I say I'm screwed, and I just love her. That's where I am on that.", he added.

