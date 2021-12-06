Thom Scher, the President, and CEO of Beyond Type 1, a diabetes organisation that works online in funding advocacy, education, and cure research of the disease, breathed his last on December 3, 2021. The organisation's official page released a statement confirming the sudden demise of the CEO. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who are associated with Beyond Type 1, were deeply saddened by the news and extended their heartfelt condolences to Scher's family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas shared a happy picture with Thom Scher. The photo had Nick Jonas and Scher smiling at the camera at an event while wearing a formal ensemble. Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt note for Scher and wrote, "So saddened by the unexpected passing of Thom Scher the Beyond Type 1 President & CEO." He further mentioned he has known Thom Scher for the past seven years and wrote, "I've been lucky enough to know Thom for about 7 years, and I am so proud of the work we've done to advocate for those living with Type 1 diabetes. He was a great colleague, mentor and friend to all. Rest In Peace."

Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, also paid her heartfelt tribute to the late CEO. She took to her Instagram stories, reshared Nick's post, and wrote, "gone too soon, Thom Scher... You will be missed." "Thoughts and prayers with family and loved ones", added the Quantico star. Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas and Thom Scher as Beyond Type 1's Board of Directors.

Nick Jonas' diabetes journey

Nick Jonas has always been vocal about his journey with diabetes and how he does not let it interrupt his daily life. On the occasion of National Diabetes Month, which is observed in November, Nick Jonas opened up on his journey with diabetes and revealed how he has been battling the disease for the past 16 years. The singer wrote, " I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1."

