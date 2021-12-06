The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra's 'Sati' Gets Her 1st Line In New Teaser; Watch

International star Priyanka Chopra has added several feathers of Hollywood projects in her hat. The actor is now gearing up for her debut in the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix series in its upcoming fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections. While Priyanka's appearance in the upcoming sci-fi thriller's first trailer created a buzz among her fans, the actor just received her first dialogue in the film's new teaser.

Taking to their official social media handle, Warner Bros recently unveiled the new teaser of The Matrix Resurrections. The 27 seconds clip began with Jada Pinkett Smith saying, "It's so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head. Something else makes the same kind of noise: War." Some intriguing snippets follow Jada Pinkett's dialogue, who will play Niobe in the movie. Later, Priyanka Chopra, who will essay the role of Sati, can be heard saying, "The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make." This marked Priyanka's first dialogue since the film's first trailer was released. The teaser ended with Ne and Trinity sharing a kiss.

The Matrix Resurrections – 12.22.21 #TheMatrix

The teaser promised an action-packed second trailer, which the makers will unveil later today. The film's first trailer had only a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra. The actor also called her role a "small fish in a huge cinematic pond." She could be seen wearing huge glasses and sporting two buns hairstyle in the trailer. Watch The Matrix Resurrections trailer here.

Priyanka Chopra on being a part of Matrix series

Sharing the film's trailer, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note expressing how she was feeling being a part of the franchise. The actor mentioned how she was delighted to hear that Leo and Trinity are back. She penned the Matrix franchise defined the cinema of her generation. She further wrote, "It was the gold standard… something we all role played and referenced all our lives!" "Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that 'Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is'... so just give in," Priyanka added.

