Priyanka Chopra Reveals It Took Her 22 Years To Get Equal Pay As Male Co-star

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that for the first time in her career, she received equal pay as her male lead actor. She emphasised that this was the first instance of pay-parity in her 22-year-long career. She also questioned if male actors always got more payment because there's a scarcity of "female decision-makers in Hollywood".

The Matrix Resurrections actress attended the Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival and was in a conversation with the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke. She said that she's been a part of "almost 70-plus features and two TV shows" in her career. However, Citadel was the first time she has received equal pay as the male co-star.

"I've been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done almost 70-plus features and two TV shows," said Chopra. She added, "When I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity with my male co-star, the first time in 22 years," she said.

Priyanka has spoken several times on pay disparity in Bollywood and Hollywood. She mentioned previously that she "never had pay parity in Bollywood." She said in an interview that she would usually get paid about 10% of the salary that her male co-actors got. She added that while her generation of female actors had asked for their fair share of salary, they have not received it.

Priyanka Chopra talks about new clip from Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Salke also discussed a clip from the upcoming web series Citadel. In the clip, her co-star Richard Madden's character could be seen having an intense conversation with Priyanka's Nadia Sinh. He also opened up about the fact that their memories have been wiped. Check out the clip below.

More on Citadel

Citadel stars The Eternals actor Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The six-episode show is described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre". It will stream from April 28.