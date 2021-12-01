Priyanka Chopra On Unrealistic Beauty Standards In Asia, 'Fell For Equity On Lighter Skin'

There has been a trend of casting women with fairer skin in Bollywood for a long time. Even in the early 2000s and a decade after, it was an unsaid beauty standard in Bollywood. International star Priyanka Chopra recently threw light on the same and also revealed what was the beauty standard that she fell for.

Priyanka Chopra began her career by winning the Miss World pageant in 2000. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002 and later starred in the Bollywood film The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. Priyanka was in her 20s when she entered the world of cinema. She recently appeared on InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast on Tuesday, November 30 and opened up about her career, marriage and more. During the chat, the Quantico star got candid about her early days in Bollywood and listed some "unrealistic beauty standards" in Asia.

Priyanka Chopra lists some "unrealistic beauty standards" in Bollywood

Talking about the beauty standards that women had to reach and maintain to stay in Bollywood, Priyanka said, "Being ridiculously skinny was one, which kind of I didn't think about in my 20s at all because I had a crazy metabolism at that point, as you do." The actor further stated the one standard that she fell for and added, "But more than that, the equity on lighter skin in Asia for sure, that was something I fell for." Priyanka further went on to mention every criterion that a female actor had to be perfect in. However, she did reach a saturation point at which those standards did not matter to her. The actor said, "The fact you have to be sort of perfect. Your face has to be perfect, your hair has to be perfect, you have to dress perfect, you have to speak perfect, you have to have the right opinion on everything, you have to say the right thing. I think that part was the first that I kind of was like, 'Forget it. I'm okay being messy sometimes, and it's okay.'"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her film The Matrix: Resurrection. The actor is also shooting for an upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. She will also star in Text For You and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara.

