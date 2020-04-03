Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Why She Had Ego Clashes With Her Father As Teenager

Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a global icon today. The actor is known to share a close bond with her family especially with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra shed some light on the relationship that she shared with him while growing up.

Priyanka Chopra’s father did not let her wear tight clothes

The actor recalled the time when she left the country for the US for further studies. However, when she returned a few years later, she had completely transformed. Priyanka Chopra revealed that this came as a shock to her father. She added that her father did not know what to do for the next couple of weeks. She also spoke about how she was followed by boys when she used to return from school.

This led to her father, Dr Ashok Chopra putting up bars by her window. Priyanka Chopra also added that due to the same, her father forbade her from wearing tight-fitted clothes. While talking about her time back then, Priyanka added, “We had a big clash of egos”.

However, after several years, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World 2000 pageant. She shared one of her closest and most important relationships with her late father. While quoting her dad in an interview, Priyanka Chopra has said that her father is her best friend and solace.

Priyanka Chopra added that her father had told her once that no matter what she does, he will always be there by her side. He will not judge her but instead, help her fix it. Her father also went on to tell her that no matter what comes by, he will always be there by her side. Priyanka Chopra also has the words, ‘Daddy's Lil Girl’ inked on her wrist. Her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra passed away in June 2013.

