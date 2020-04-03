The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Why She Had Ego Clashes With Her Father As Teenager

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra shared a very close bond with her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra. She recently revealed that the two had ego clashes

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a global icon today. The actor is known to share a close bond with her family especially with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra shed some light on the relationship that she shared with him while growing up.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Is Very Similar To Her Dad Ashok Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s father did not let her wear tight clothes

The actor recalled the time when she left the country for the US for further studies. However, when she returned a few years later, she had completely transformed. Priyanka Chopra revealed that this came as a shock to her father. She added that her father did not know what to do for the next couple of weeks. She also spoke about how she was followed by boys when she used to return from school.

ALSO READ | An Emotional Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Words Of Wisdom From Her Late Father

This led to her father, Dr Ashok Chopra putting up bars by her window. Priyanka Chopra also added that due to the same, her father forbade her from wearing tight-fitted clothes. While talking about her time back then, Priyanka added, “We had a big clash of egos”.

However, after several years, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World 2000 pageant. She shared one of her closest and most important relationships with her late father. While quoting her dad in an interview, Priyanka Chopra has said that her father is her best friend and solace.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Family Has Stood By Her Through The Highs And Lows

Priyanka Chopra added that her father had told her once that no matter what she does, he will always be there by her side. He will not judge her but instead, help her fix it. Her father also went on to tell her that no matter what comes by, he will always be there by her side. Priyanka Chopra also has the words, ‘Daddy's Lil Girl’ inked on her wrist. Her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra passed away in June 2013.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Remembers Dad Ashok Chopra On His Death Anniversary, Nick Jonas And Papa Jonas Offer Their Love And Support

Check out Priyanka Chopra's pictures with her father Dr Ashok Chopra:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

First Published:
