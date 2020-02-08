An Emotional Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Words Of Wisdom From Her Late Father

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon with her noteworthy work in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood. She was extremely close to her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, who lost his life to cancer in 2013. However, the actor never fails to mention him. The recent one is on her post, read to know more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares his father’s words of wisdom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has more than 49 million followers on social media handle, Instagram. In her recent post on the social media handle, she reminisced a few words of wisdom that she received from her father. The picture is a quote by her father. Take a look at the picture and her caption below.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018. In an interview with a leading daily, she stated that she missed her dad during her wedding. She said that she missed her dad during her wedding so much. She missed his presence so much knowing that her mom would be doing it all alone when it was her dad was more excited about her marriage and would keep saying, ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It received positive reviews but did perform well at the box office. Her next Bollywood project is said to be The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

Besides, Bollywood films, Priyanka has a few interesting Hollywood ventures and merges too. This includes Citadel with Richard Madden which will be a joint collaboration between Russo Brother and Raj and DK. She might also appear in the much-awaited Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves.

