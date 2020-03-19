Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Is Very Similar To Her Dad Ashok Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has essayed some of the most challenging roles with effortless ease and finesse in her glorious career. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also gone on to become a global sensation and is truly an achiever. However, it is her fairytale marital bliss with Nick Jonas which often gives out some major relationship goals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about the similarities between Nick Jonas and her father Ashok Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed in a Spotify interview with designer Diane Von Furstenburg of how her husband Nick Jonas reminds her of her late father Ashok Chopra with whom she shared an extremely close bond. Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to say that her husband Nick Jonas feels empowered when he sees her empowered. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also went on to say that Nick Jonas stands on the side and lets the paparazzi take her pictures whenever they are posing together at a red carpet event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also made an endearing revelation of how her husband Nick Jonas loves her success. She also said that people believe that if you are close to your father, you end up marrying someone like him. She then said Nick Jonas is very similar to her father Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka said Nick Jonas is conscientious, thoughtful and kind just like her late father, Ashok Chopra. Talking about her husband, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also said that she feels like she has ended up marrying a version of her father. Priyanka also revealed about her childhood days in the interview wherein she said how her parents made her feel privileged just with their deeds.

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her childhood days

The Sky Is Pink actor said how her parents' hospital had two extra beds which were available to needy patients free of cost. She further spoke about how she accompanied her parents when they went to the village to treat people. Priyanka said that her parents taught her that she is truly privileged even without having any fancy luxuries as she has the basic food, shelter and a family who have encouraged her to have an opinion.

