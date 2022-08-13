Priyanka Chopra Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Emmy Award Winner Anne Heche; 'Rest In Power'

Emmy Award-winning actor Anne Heche passed away at the age of 53 on 13 August 2022. She met with an accident while driving her car into a Mar Vista home on Aug. 5, and was rescued from the vehicle in blazes with severe burns. She was being treated at a hospital and remained in critical condition until her family took her off of life support on Friday. While the actor and her family have been receiving condolences from all around the world including various celebrities and fans, even the global star Priyanka Chopra penned a note in her remembrance.

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to late Emmy Award winner Anne Heche

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note in which she stated how her heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, her family, friends and everyone who grieves. Adding to it, she mentioned how it was an honour to have known the late actor and worked by her side. She further stated that she was a lovely person and an incredible actress. While signing off by extending more power to her soul, she said that Heche will always have a special place in her heart.

The note read, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honor to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in power, Anne.” (sic)

According to People, a representative of the star informed everyone about the demise of the actor by releasing a statement that read, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Image: AP/PTI