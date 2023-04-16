Priyanka Chopra Plays With Malti Marie, Turns Hairstylist For Mom Madhu Chopra In London

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Jonas Brothers' concert at Royal Albert Hall in London. Her husband Nick Jonas played at the concert. The actress was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie.

Now, she has shared a series of photos from her fun night. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Madhu can be seen getting ready in their makeup room ahead of the concert. The actress is seen doing her mom's hair. In another photo, Madhu can be seen planting a kiss on the Citadel star's forehead. While Priyanka sported a multi-coloured dress teamed with a fur coat, her mother sported a black blingy dress paired with a matching jacket and stockings.In the third photo, Priyanka can be seen playing with Malti Marie.

Another set of photos showcased the actress along with Nick. The singer looked dapper in a semi-formal look. He wore a black T-shirt teamed with a matching blazer and pants. The couple held each other close while posing for the photos. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "What a night." Take a look at the post below:

Malti Marie's first soundcheck

Nick Jonas, who recently played for Jonas Brothers' concert in London gave a glimpse of his daughter Malti Marie's first soundcheck. The singer took to social media and shared a photo wherein he can be seen holding his little munchkin in one of his arms. In another hand, he can be seen holding a mic. The photo was seemingly taken on a stage. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Nick wrote, "Her first soundcheck."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood rom-com Love Again alongside Sam Heughens. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. Talking about her upcoming Bollywood movies, she is all set to appear in Jee Le Zaraa.