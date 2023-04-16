Nick Jonas Shares A Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie's 'first Soundcheck’ In London

Nick Jonas recently played for the Jonas Brothers' concert at Albert Hall in London. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, had earlier given a glimpse of the family cheering for Nick at the concert. Now, Nick himself has taken to his Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Nick Jonas, on April 15, shared a black-and-white picture with Malti Marie in his arms. The picture was seemingly taken on stage. The singer can be seen holding a mic in one hand and his daughter in the other. He captioned the post, “Her first soundcheck ❤️” Check out his post below:

Nick Jonas shares photos with wife Priyanka Chopra

After sharing a photo with his daughter, Nick also uploaded a series of pictures with Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen in a multicolour dress that she layered with a similar fur coat. She also added sparkling hair clips to accessorise her looks. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas donned an all-black outfit. The picture seemed to be clicked on the concert day, given that the couple wore the same outfits for Jonas brothers concert at Albert Hall.

Nick-Priyanka at Jonas Brothers' concert

Priyanka Chopra won the internet’s admiration, when she was seen merrily and enthusiastically cheering for her husband at the concert. She attended the event with her mother Madhu Chopra. Joe Jonas’s wife and Game of Thrones actor, Sophie Turner was also in attendance.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a post-concert mirror selfie of herself with Nick. In the photo, she was seen resting on the couch, while Nick sat on the adjoining armrest. Priyanka captioned the photo “After he sells out an Albert Hall”.

Nick-Priyanka's India visit

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently visited India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple attended the two-day NMACC gala. Priyanka also took the opportunity to promote her web series Citadel along with co-star, Richard Madden. Since it was Malti Marie's first trip to India, the Jee Le Zaraa actress also took her to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.