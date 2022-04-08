Priyanka Chopra Praises 'Bridgerton Season 2'; 'It's Wonderful To See Desi Representation'

Bridgerton Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 25, 2022. The series is all about the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony, Benedict, Francesca, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Gregory and Hyacinth and their journey through love and life in London.

The show is garnering a lot of attention for its Asian representation in the series. Apart from that, it also has an Indian touch that delighted Indian fans. The portrayal of The Sharmas, an Indian family whose culture is elegantly weaved into the plot is being applauded by many. Recently, Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and showered praises on Bridgerton season 2.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds Bridgerton season 2

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a fan of Bridgerton since season one, shared her opinion after watching the second season which had a desi touch in it. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, sharing a snip from the show, and revealed how representation matters in the world of cinema. The former beauty queen wrote, "I have to say, it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters." The Baywatch actor also tagged the leads of the show Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran.

Here, take a look-

For the unversed, the period drama Bridgerton is one of the biggest and most popular series on Netflix. The show is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of the Regency era. Bridgerton's characters and the actors playing them have earned praises from audiences as well as critics around the globe.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on Bridgerton season 1

Earlier, in an interview with Lilly Singh on her chat show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra opened up on the series Bridgerton. Host Lilly Singh asked Priyanka Chopra about what has she been up to during the lockdown and has she binge-watched anything. Priyanka Chopra responded by saying, “I mean, come on, that is what everyone has really been doing. I may sound like I have been super productive but there was a lot of time for binging. I watched, like everybody, Bridgerton, which was a lot of fun".

IMAGE: INSTA/PRIYANKA CHOPRA/BRIDGERTONNETFLIX