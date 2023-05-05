Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao Reunite At Love Again Premiere; Actors Click Cute Selfie

Priyanka Chopra’s latest film Love Again was recently premiered in New York. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao also arrived at the premiere to extend his support for Priyanka’s latest film. Rajkummar and Priyanka worked together on The White Tiger.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a selfie with the Citadel star. Both actors could be seen smiling in the picture. The Trapped star wrote, “Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra on Love Again. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun, romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again." See their picture below.



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Love Again premiere

Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet at Love Again’s premiere alongside her husband Nick Jonas. The premiere was attended by her co-stars Sam Heughan, Sofia Barclay and the director James C Strouse. The Matrix Resurrections star walked hand-in-hand with her musician and singer husband and the couple even posed at the red carpet together.

During the premiere, while speaking with Extra TV, Priyanka was asked whether arriving at the premiere was a date night or work night for them. She said that it was confusing to define since Nick also features in the film in a cameo role. She also called Nick a great actor and how she had to level up her acting skills to match his.

More about Love Again

Love Again is directed by James C Strouse and is an English remake of the German film SMS für Dich. The story of Love Again is adapted from a novel of the same name by Sofie Cramer. The film features Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion in lead roles. Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. Celine is playing herself in the film, though it is partially fictionalised as well. The film was released on May 5 in the United States.