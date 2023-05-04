Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Walk Pink Carpet Together At Love Again Premiere

Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie, Love Again. The star-studded premiere of the movie was attended by Sam Heughans, Nick Jonas, Sofia Barclay and the film’s director James C. Strouse. Priyanka walked hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas on the pink carpet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been serving couple goals for some time now. Pictures and videos of the couple from the Love Again movie premiere are going viral. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen in a powder blue coloured, off-shoulder mermaid gown. Nick suited up in a black and white ensemble. Fans of the actress took to the comment section of the fan account that posted the clips from the event, to shower the couple with compliments.

Priyanka Chopra poses with Sam Heughan

At the Love Again premiere in New York, Priyanka Chopra also posed with her co-star Sam Heughan. The event was held at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre on May 3. Candid pictures of the movie stars have been doing rounds on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra on working with Nick Jonas

Talking about her dress on the pink carpet, Priyanka Chopra explained that since the movie is a romantic comedy, she wanted to keep her look for the Love Again premiere casual. She went on to say that her dress, designed by Nina Ricci, was made of full denim. She also revealed that the dress is heavy to carry.

In the same interview with Extra TV, Priyanka was asked if it is a ‘date night or a work night’ for her and Nick Jonas. To this, the Citadel actress responded that it is confusing since Nick Jonas is in the movie in a cameo role. She also said that she had to give her best performance as Nick is a great actor.

About Love Again

Love Again is a romantic-comedy. It is scheduled to release on May 5. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughans and Celine Dion. Nick Jonas also features in the film in a cameo appearance. Celine Dion has debuted five new songs for the movie.