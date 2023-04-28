Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Dreaded Kissing A 'random Guy' In Love Again

The release of Priyanka Chopra's romantic drama Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, is scheduled on May 5. In an interview, Priyanka discussed the "awkward kissing scene" with her husband Nick Jonas. In the film, Priyanka was meant to go on a date with a "random guy". Nick was later cast in the role, which was earlier meant to happen with another actor. Love Again teaser was released on Valentine's Day, and one of its scenes caught people's attention. It has an intriguing backstory, as revealed by the Citadel star.

In the teaser clip, Priyanka and Nick were seen in the back of a taxi, kissing each other. Priyanka told Nick that they should "take it slow". Then, Nick could be seen licking Priyanka's face, resulting in an awkward situation. In the recent interaction on the US chat show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Priyanka talked about Nick's character, which was originally supposed to be played by some "random guy".

Priyanka said, "Thank God! Thank God it (their makeout scene) was my husband. The scene was written that it was a bad online date. With this guy I am eventually like 'Take it slow (gesturing with her hands that she tried to keep him away)'. And he starts licking my face in slow motion. And this is during Covid-19 (pandemic), and they had to cast a random guy to do it. I was just dreading that. I am okay with no saliva in these situations, especially with someone you don't know."

What if love was only a text away?💕📱 #LoveAgainMovie, featuring new music by @CelineDion, starring @PriyankaChopra and @SamHeughan is exclusively in movie theaters Mother’s Day.



Text “LOVE” to (310) 634-1918 for exclusive content from Love Again 📱 pic.twitter.com/wwKPdhODkE — Love Again (@loveagainmovie) February 14, 2023

Priyanka Chopra on awkward kissing scene in Love Again

Priyanka Chopra also revealed how Nick Jonas was cast in Love Again. "Nick happened to be in London. Because I was going to be there for a-year-and-a-half, he said 'I will help you settle down'. So our director Jim (James C Strouse), was like 'Well, since Nick is in town, and he is an actor, would you mind if we asked him (for the role of Priyanka's date)'. And I was like 'Yes! I will do it, I will ask him'. Because that was comfortable saliva. It is familiar."

Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again featuring Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion is all set to release in theaters on May 5. It will clash at the box office with James Gunn's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel, has started to stream on OTT.

