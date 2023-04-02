Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh Steal The Show At NMACC With Gallan Goodiyan Performance

The second day of the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) saw some of the popular international and Indian celebrities in attendance. Stars who attended the gala night made heads turn on the red carpet with their designer outfits. Later at night, Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh stole the limelight with their dance performance on Gallan Goodiyan.

In a video, Priyanka and Ranveer recreated the hook steps of Gallan Goodiyan. The duo could be seen having the best time while giving a power-packed performance on the song. While the Citadel actress wore a colourful Banarasi saree skirt with thigh-high slit and sequin bustier, the Befikre actor changed into a shimmery black outfit for his performance.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh smiled and hugged each other while the audience cheered for them.

📸| Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra performing Gallan goodiyaan at the Great Indian Musical Launch 😍❤️#NMACC #RanveerSingh #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/UlZI7beFve — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 1, 2023

NMACC Opening Day 2: Celebs galore on red carpet

The NMACC was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajal Agarwal and more attended the opening ceremony on day 2. Not just them, but international celebs like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Kat Graham and Penelope Cruz were also in attendance.

Tom wore a tuxedo and looked dashing. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore a blue shimmery saree and teamed it with a silver blouse. Supermodel Gigi Hadid turned up at the event in a desi ensemble. The model looked gorgeous in a white saree and a shimmery golden blouse. To accessorise her look, she opted for golden bangles and earrings.

The Nita Mukesh Amabani Cultural Centre in Mumbai aims to promote Indian culture and arts. Nita Ambani hopes to inspire Indian talent and bring communities together through this effort.

