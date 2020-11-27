Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father As She Shares Padma Shri Pictures From 2016

Priyanka Chopra on Friday took to her social media handle to remember her father and share one of the big moment of her life — being conferred with Padma Shri award in 2016. "When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family," Priyanka wrote.

"With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey," Chopra further wrote.

Priyanka Chopra appointed as British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change

In terms of her recent work, the actor was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink. The movie was written and directed by Shonali Bose and has been dubbed as one of the best Priyanka Chopra's movies. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Aditi Chaudhary alias Moose, Farhan Akhtar as Niren Chaudhary alias Panda and Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to feature in two more international ventures. One is opposite Rajkummar Rao, the adaptation of The White Tiger, also releasing on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra starts preparation for 'Text For You', shares pics from salon session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.