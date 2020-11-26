Priyanka Chopra Starts Preparation For 'Text For You', Shares Pics From Salon Session

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who is in London these days has started preparing for her next project, Text For You. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram Stories while flaunting her hair and nails being done in the salon before she begins working on the film on November 27. The pictures showed the actress wearing a mask while getting a manicure. Her hair was also covered in plastic sheets as she got a new colour job. “Prep...starting text for you on Friday,” she captioned the pictures on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra preps for next film

Priyanka Text For You is Sony’s Screen Gems romantic drama which also stars Sam Heughan. Music icon Celine Dion also plays an important part in the movie. The film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich,” based on Sofie Cramer’s novel. The story centers on a woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. Dion’s music gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Jim Strouse is directing from his own script, and Lauryn Kahnis is undertaking the most recent re-write. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are producing. In the remake, the music and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar-winning love ballad My Heart Will Go On from Titanic and other inspirational songs like The Power of Love, gives them the courage to give love a chance again. Meanwhile, apart from this film, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes up for release. Both films will arrive on Netflix.

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

