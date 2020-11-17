Priyanka Chopra Appointed As British Fashion Council’s Ambassador For Positive Change

The British Fashion Council has named global icon Priyanka Chopra as its Ambassador for Positive Change. The actress will support the organization's efforts to change the fashion industry for the better and inspire future generations. Sharing details about the new ventures, Priyanka shared a post on social media while explaining the importance of fashion while connecting it with the cultures of people.

Priyanka Chopra becomes Ambassador for Positive Change

Within her new role, the actress will work to raise awareness and promote best practices within the industry, celebrate those who are inclusive and ethical, and also highlight the importance of creative education. In the note penned by the Sky Is Pink actress, she wrote, “Fashion has always been the pulse of the pop-culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together. I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry.”

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reviews Latest Netflix Original 'Ludo'; Urges Fans To Watch It

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares The First Look Of 'We Can Be Heroes' With A Sweet Note

I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year.

We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me.@BFC #CarolineRush pic.twitter.com/NAv15vuuoi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 16, 2020

Apart from this, the actress shared her happiness of being associated with the new venture and captioned the post, “I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year. We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me.” The actress will have an active role in various events held by the British Fashion Council, including London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards starting from November 2020 until December 2021.

The actress who has been riding on a successful spree recently shared the first look of her new show We Can Be Heroes. The actor also added a long caption with her post which read: 'Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!!' and then she added more details about the We Can Be Heroes cast and producers. The actor then mentioned that the show would be a 'kid classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character'. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who was last seen in the Sky is Pink, will next be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger which will also feature Rajkummar Rao.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Clocks In 16 Years Of 'Aitraaz' With A Throwback Video; Watch

Read: Anne Hathaway Confessed To Looking Up Priyanka Chopra Online Every Night

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.