Priyanka Chopra Reveals When Jee Le Zaraa With Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Will Happen

Priyanka Chopra recently gave an update about her forthcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The movie was announced in August 2021, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif co-starring opposite Priyanka. Farhan Akhtar is directing the film, which has not gone on the floors yet. The Quantico star reassured fans that the film, with the star-studded cast, will still be happening, at the right time.



Priyanka, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about Jee Le Zaraa delay. During the conversation, the Citadel star told the outlet that she feels everyone is concerned about when the film will finally happen. Priyanka added that she, Alia and Katrina are in “the busiest phases of their lives". However, Priyanka said that she hopes the film finally happens some time in 2024.



“I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I - all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim." While Katrina recently made a rare public appearance with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt celebrated her wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14.

The Quantico star was also asked about her success during the same interview. Priyanka said that she is often considered goal-oriented, but she doesn’t think about the long run at all. She revealed she is focused on the short run a lot more.



She said that she works with the mentality that she will clear any obstacles that come in her way. She also said that she perseveres to learn, and eventually that attitude has helped her have a great journey in the span of her 23-year-long career. Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. It will stream on Prime Video on April 28.