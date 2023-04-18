Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Citadel Shoot In London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan arrived in London for Citadel shooting scehedule. The web series will see them playing roles of spies. Bhediya star Varun took to his Instagram handle to share a snap from their evening together. The team is presumably in foreign land to shoot some sequences for their much-anticipated web series, which is the brainchild of the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.

Team Citadel in London

The picture posted by Citadel lead, Varun Dhawan to his Instagram account featured him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sitting together with director duo Raj and DK. The team appeared to be inside a pub in the city as they all posed for a team picture. Varun Dhawan captioned the photo, "Team huddle in England #citadelindia." They shoot of the upcoming web series has been underway for sometime. Now, the international schedule has also commenced.



Samantha was dressed sombre in a collared tennis T-shirt paired with slack, all in black. She kept herself warm in the moody London weather by donning a chic denim jacket. The Shaakuntalam actress also wore a pair of spectacles. Varun, on the other hand, was dressed bright in a pink and white shirt which peaked through his stark yellow zipper jacket. The actor donned his signature hairstyle and beard as he smiled for the camera. Director duo Raj and DK were also dressed simply with one donning an all black and the other dressed in shades of blue.

More about Citadel

The Indian spin-off the American science-fiction action thriller, is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, the series will be a localised take on its American counterpart. Samantha has time and again spoken about the high-octane action she will be doing in the series. Interviews with both the leading cast members have revealed that Varun and Samantha share a positive equation with one another, often pushing each other to do their best.

Samantha's last release at the box office was Shaakuntalam in which she plays the titular character. Varun's last release was comedy-horror film Bhediya. While Samantha will next be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, Varun's next release will be Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal, later this year. It is directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari.