Priyanka Chopra Says Husband Nick Jonas Changes Accent Every Time He Visits India

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her revelations on the Armchair Expert podcast. During the same interview, she opened up about code-switching and speaking in an accent when travelling to different locations. She also revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas attempts to speak English with a slight Indian accent whenever they visit India and it gets annoying.

Priyanka Chopra talks about being an Indian immigrant in the USA

While speaking with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka opened up about her childhood and her experience as an Indian immigrant in the United States of America. She revealed that many of her cousins changed their names because it was inconvenient for Americans to pronounce Indian names. Talking about herself, she said that even she used to ask them to call her “Pri.” Priyanka added that she needed to dramatically change her accent while she was studying in the States.

Priyanka Chopra reveals why Nick Jonas changes his accent in India

Priyanka said that people change accents because it is convenient for them to be understood. She cited the example of her husband and said, “When he comes to India, his accent changes. As he is trying, to... In English, he has a little bit more of an Indian English accent because he is trying to make it more convenient for everyone who hears it a certain way."

Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about Bollywood

In her recent interview with Dax Shepard, Priyanka made several eyebrow-raising remarks. On her Bollywood hiatus, the former Miss World revealed that she was pushed into a corner and was not getting along with people which made her look for a career in Hollywood. She has also revealed that she had to face colourism in the industry and was lightened for the screen using makeup and extra lighting. The Fashion actress revealed that she went into panic mode when her movies did not do well because she was not a “nepo baby” and could not bank on her family to make a movie for her in her low phase.