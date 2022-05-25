Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday extended her condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the victims of the Texas school shooting. The actor said she was completely heartbroken on reading about the tragic incident that claimed the lives of at least 19 children and others after they were fatally shot on Tuesday by a teenager in Uvalde, Texas.

Priyanka Chopra, who resides in LA with her husband Nick Joans and daughter Matie Marie Jonas, expressed her grief over the incident and explained how 'condolences will never be enough.' The shooting took place in a town of about 15,000 people which is situated at least 85 miles west of San Antonio in southwest Texas. The shooter opened fire at the school which has an enrollment of under 600 students.

Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez express grief over Texas shooting incident

Priyanka Chopra condemned the tragic Texas school shooting incident by sharing a news piece by a prominent International outlet that mentioned the death count of the children slain in the incident. Reacting to the news, Chopra wrote, "Condolences are not enough. There needs to be more done. So tragic."

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, several other international celebrities have also expressed their anger against such brutal attacks that claimed the lives of innocent children. Singer Selena Gomez took to Twitter to voice her frustration at the horrific killings. “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly underappreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future,” she wrote.

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future. https://t.co/xCTiOdjv6I — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

Texas school shooting

The death toll from the Texas school shooting has climbed to 23, including 19 children, 2 teachers, the grandmother of the suspect, and the suspected shooter. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said the elementary school shooting suspect allegedly shot his grandmother right before heading to Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

The 18-yer-old suspect has been identified as Salvador Ramos by the police. He was a student at Uvalde High School. Wearing body armour, he reportedly entered the school with an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines. Local media and reports suggest that Ramos posted photos of his guns on Instagram and shortly before the shooting, he tagged a girl he vaguely knew, hinting that he was planning an attack.

IMAGE: AP/PTI/Instagram/SelenaGomez