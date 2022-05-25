Texas School Shooting Suspect Shot Grandmother Before Mass Killing, Posted Picture Of Gun

The death toll from the Texas school shooting has risen to 23, including 19 children, 2 teachers, the grandmother of the suspect, and the suspected shooter. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said the elementary school shooting suspect allegedly shot his grandmother right before heading to Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He was a student at Uvalde High School. Wearing body armor, he reportedly entered the school with an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines.

As he approached the school, a Uvalde ISD school resource officer engaged the suspect, but Ramos shot him, said police. They are now tracing the AR-15 style rifle the shooter used, and also recovered the body armor and numerous magazines of ammunition.

Local media and reports suggest that Ramos posted photos of his guns on Instagram and shortly before the shooting, he tagged a girl he vaguely knew hinting that he was planning an attack.

Ramos tagged her in a photo of his guns and wrote: 'I got lil secret. I wanna tell you. Be grateful I tagged you.' She replied: 'No it's just scary' and said: 'I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns.'

A sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety told that the suspected shooter Ramos crashed his car outside the campus, got out with a gun wearing body armor and got into a shootout with police before running inside

President Biden’s address on the horrific elementary school shooting

It is to note here that the Texas school shooting took place just shortly after Biden returned to the US from a five-day trip to Asia that was already bookended by another tragedy of gun violence at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Just a couple of days before leaving for his trip, Biden had met with the families of the victims of a hate-motivated crime when a shooter fired at 10 Black people at the grocery store. The gun violence tragedies in the US have reignited the debate around existing laws pertaining to the same.

I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/8WI1nWHu6R — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

Following the fatal incident in Texas, Biden said, “There’s a lot we don’t know yet. There’s a lot we do know. Parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same. To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away”. Biden tried to touch upon the issue of gun control legislation and implored the lawmakers to “turn this pain into action" as he ticked through some of the mass shootings since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he was vice president.