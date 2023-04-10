Priyanka Chopra Twins With Daughter Malti Marie On Her First Easter Sunday

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse of her Easter celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas on her Instagram handle. The Citadel actress dropped a series of pictures, in which, Malti Marie can be seen wearing a T-shirt that read "Malti Marie's First Easter." Priyanka further captioned her post, "Easter Sunday."

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding her baby girl from behind while clicking a selfie. In the next photo, she clicked a mirror selfie while wearing matching night suits. Priyanka can also be seen giving a forehead kiss to her daughter. In the third photo, Malti Marie can be seen relishing on a chocolate Easter egg. In the other two photos, Priyanka's little bundle of joy can be seen enjoying her first Easter under the sunshine with the pet dogs.

As soon as the Love Again actress shared the photos from Malti Marie's first Easter celebrations, several fans took to the comments to wish the mother-daughter duo. While one user wrote, "Who's cutting onions. see me smiling. love you so much my MM, she's a big girl now," another user wrote, "I love how you & your family celebrate the best of both worlds!."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her daughter on her Instagram story in which Malti can be seen sitting with a bouquet of flowers and some toys inside a small basket. She wore a cute yellow and white dress with a matching hairband. Sharing the adorable picture, the Baywatch actress wrote, "Happy Easter to all celebrating."

Priyanka and Malti Marie's India visit

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra went to the Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter Malti Marie to seek blessings from the God. Later, she posted some pictures from their temple visit and she was seen carrying her baby in her arms. She captioned the post, "MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings."

The mother-daughter duo looked adorable in their matching outfits. The Citadel actress opted for traditional blue attire while Malti Marie wore a cute dress with a headband.