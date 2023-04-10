Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Glimpse Of Malti Marie Decked Up For Easter

Priyanka Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel, celebrated Easter with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Sunday (April 9). The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Malti and wished her fans a happy Easter.

In the shared image, Malti could be seen in a white and yellow frock with a big hairband. She was surrounded by a bouquet of yellow and peach flowers while sitting in a basket with various toys. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Easter to all celebrating." See the picture here:

Easter commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection after his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also signifies the end of Lent, a 40-day season of fasting and almsgiving. On Easter Sunday, a number of Bollywood stars also shared wishes with the fans on social media.

Priyanka's India trip with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India with daughter Malti and her husband Nick Jonas. The couple attended the NMACC event in Mumbai and Priyanka also attended the premiere of her forthcoming series Citadel. The actress also took Malti to the Siddhivinayak temple and shared photos as they were blessed by the priest. In the caption she wrote, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings.”

On the work front, apart from Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in the much-awaited romantic movie Love Again. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba in her kitty.