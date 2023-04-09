Priyanka Chopra Shares A Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie Upon Return From India

Priyanka Chopra recently bid adieu to Mumbai after a short trip that lasted for a week. She was accompanied by her entire family, including her husband, Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra on her India trip. The actress has now shared a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of her daughter Malti. In the photo, Malti Marie’s silhouette can be seen as she looks out the glass door into the garden. The 1-year-old can be seen in a white T-shirt and pants set. Priyanka Chopra posted the picture with a heart emoji.

Priyanka visits Siddhivinyak temple with Malti Marie Chopra

During her recent trip to the country, Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti Marie Chopra to Sidhivinayak temple. This was Malti’s maiden visit to the actor’s home country. Posting a picture from their temple visit, the actress wrote, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️”

Priyanka Chopra family

Priyanka Chopra, who moved to the US for work, fell in love with singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in 2018, in a lavish wedding. The wedding celebrations was carried out for a few days and was conducted in both Indian and Western traditions. Held in Jodhpur, family and close friends of the couple were in attendance for the 3-day grand affair. In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to announce that she has welcomed her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. However, due to some medical complications, Malti was kept in the NICU for 100 days only to come home to her parents in May 2022.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her web series, Citadel, in which she stars alongside Richard Madden. She is also starring in the upcoming romance movies Love Again. The actor also announced recently that she will also feature in the Hollywood movie Heads of State. Closer home, Priyanka will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial movie Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.