Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas On Birthday; 'We Love You'

The Jonas clan is marking multiple birthdays this month, earlier with Nick and recently his sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media handles and penned lovely wishes for Danielle, who is married to Nick’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas. While the Quantico star took to her Instagram stories and shared Danielle's photo, Nick dedicated an Instagram post to her 'fellow Virgo'. On the other hand, Nick Jonas rang in his 29th birthday on September 16 and shared glimpses of his 'amazing night' in Nashville with a five-tiered golf-themed cake, which came for him in the middle of his concert.

Taking to the photo-sharing app recently, Priyanka uploaded a gorgeous photo of the birthday girl, and wrote," “Wishing you so much love and light beautiful Dani! Here’s to celebrating you today! Happy birthday @daniellejonas[sic],” along with a bunch of hearts. Meanwhile, the American singer uploaded a post where he can be seen clinking cups with Danielle and wrote, "Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and sister in law @daniellejonas we love you![sic].” Priyanka also commented on her husband's photo, “Best!!! So cute[sic].”

Priyanka Chopra, Nick wish Danielle Jonas on b'day

Nick Jonas' birthday celebrations

The Jealous singer was surprised by his wife Priyanka, who travelled to the US on a quick trip before returning to London for the shoot of the Amazon spy series Citadel. Several clips show Kevin and Joe teasing their brother about the cake 'from wifey' wondering if she would 'pop out of the cake'. Nick also took to his Instagram account, enjoying the huge dessert and wrote, "Overwhelmed by all the birthday love from everyone yesterday. Thank you so much for all the kind messages, signs at the show, and posts![sic]," and mentioned his 'amazing night'.

Priyanka and Nick have been global sweethearts ever since the rumours of their whirlwind romance sparked. The duo tied the knot in a royal ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018 post which they hosted several receptions for their friends, colleagues and others. Priyanka will soon be seen in the film, The Matrix: Resurrections, which is set to release in December this year.

(Image: AP/@DANIELLEJONAS/Instagram)