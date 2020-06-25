Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mindy Kaling On B'day, Says 'can't Wait To Be On Set Together'

Global star Priyanka Chopra extended birthday wishes to her friend and American actress Mindy Kaling who turned a year older on June 24. Priyanka shared a picture of the actress on social media while pouring her special wishes on the joyous occasion. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that amid such stressful times nobody feels like celebrating the day but, she feels like celebrating the spirit of the actress. Priyanka also expressed her eagerness of joining Mindy soon for their next rom-com.

Priyanka Chopra cannot wait to work with Mindy Kaling

The Sky is Pink actress who shared the post on her Instagram post where she posted an edited picture of the actress wearing a crown. While captioning the post, Priyanka called her a “queen” and wrote that though during these uncertain times, celebrating any occasion is worthless, however, she confessed that she wants to celebrate Mindy. She wishes that this year bring happiness in Mindy’s life and also expressed her happiness her eagerness of joining her on sets to start shooting for their next.

Read: Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Growing Up Indian And Being Only Woman Of Colour In Hollywood

Read: Billie Eilish Ropes In Mindy Kaling And 'The Office' Cast For A Music Video

Universal Pictures is developing a wedding comedy after winning an auction for a pitch by Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra, and Dan Goor. Kaling, who will write the screenplay with Goor, is attached to star alongside Chopra and will potentially direct. Kaling will produce for her Kaling International, Chopra for Purple Pebble Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla executive produce. Details of the pitch are being kept under wraps other than being described as “Crazy Rich Asians” meets “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Earlier, according to a media report, Mindy Kaling is teaming up with actor Priyanka Chopra. to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in India. In the interview, she also opened up about her new Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. Mindy Kaling revealed that she has been in touch with Priyanka Chopra during the current pandemic. She further added that work on their upcoming romantic comedy project is still on but they are currently focusing on the charity efforts in India. Talking about her interaction with Priyanka Chopra, Mindy said that she is texting Priyanka a couple of times a week.

Read: Mindy Kaling Collaborates With Priyanka Chopra To Fight Coronavirus In India

Read: Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Growing Up Indian And Being Only Woman Of Colour In Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.