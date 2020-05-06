Billie Eilish Ropes In Mindy Kaling And 'The Office' Cast For A Music Video

Mindy Kaling has managed to turn some heads after being a part of a duet with the 5 Grammy Arawd winner, Billie Eilish. Mindy Kaling from the popular tv series, The Office was seen in a Billie Eilish song, My Strange Addiction. Initially, Mindy was told that a young songwriter was looking to make a song out of clips of The Office. Mindy didn’t know the singer but certainly gave a yes in order to support the singer. Read more to know about Mindy Kaling in a Billie Eilish's song.

I just learned @billieeilish sampled a clip from #TheOffice on one of her songs “My Strange Addiction”... Threat Level Midnight?! Billie, I like your style. pic.twitter.com/N3BcbXThq4 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Billie Eilish features The Office episode in her song

Billie Eilish used the episode, Threat Level Midnight in her song, My Strange Addiction. Mindy has revealed to a media portal that she got a call from one of her agents and was told that a young singer/songwriter would love to sample a section of one of her episodes. To this, Kaling said that it's fine and signed something, not knowing that it was with Billie Eilish. Her song opens with the clip of Scott saying, “No, Billy. I haven’t done that dance since my wife died”. Mindy Kaling happens to be one of the featured voices talking about the film after a screening. Mindy also mentioned that “The song samples different parts of The Office because she loves the show so much”. The makers of the song have also used some of the most iconic dialogues from the show.

Billie was got in to voice out the title song for No Time To Die. The singer was roped in for the James Bond title track just after she managed to win 5 collective awards at the Grammys. The singer has shared a post on her social media regarding the same. Her fans were extremely happy to see their favourite singer step into the mainstream media like Hollywood.

