Mindy Kaling Collaborates With Priyanka Chopra To Fight Coronavirus In India

Mindy Kaling is one of the most talented writers and actors in Hollywood. She is known for several memorable characters in TV shows and movies. According to a media report, Mindy Kaling is teaming up with actor Priyanka Chopra. In an interview to a news daily, Mindy Kaling revealed that she is collaborating with Priyanka Chopra to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in India. In the interview, she also opened up about her new Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

Mindy Kaling revealed that she has been in touch with Priyanka Chopra during the current pandemic. She further added that work on their upcoming romantic comedy project is still on but they are currently focusing on the charity efforts in India. Talking about her interaction with Priyanka Chopra, Mindy said that she is texting Priyanka a couple of times a week. Talking about her new Netflix series, Mindy said that she is balancing work on her upcoming project with Priyanka Chopra and her Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever is a coming of age story of an Indian American teenage girl who is struggling to balance her life between being an American teenager and staying connected to her Indian roots. The series shows Mindy Kaling’s experience of growing up in an Indian immigrant family. Talking about the series, Mindy Kaling hopes that the show will change the perception of South Asians for the American people.

Never Have I Ever features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the teenage Devi, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mother, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Devi’s father. The series is expected to release on April 27, 2020, on Netflix. Mindy Kaling’s upcoming project with Priyanka Chopra is a romantic comedy in which she will be seen with Priyanka Chopra. Mindy Kaling is also co-writing the project.

