Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her Easter Celebrations With Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give away major couple goals. The two make sure to celebrate every festival and holiday together and send their fans their best wishes. On Easter, Sunday, April 17, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seemingly had a romantic lunch date with some easter bunny cupcakes and refreshing beverages. The couple recently shared some glimpses of their Easter celebration via Instagram and sent Happy Easter wishes to their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra recently shared some glimpses of her Easter celebrations with hubby Nick Jonas. The actor dropped a series of pictures from their Easter lunch. In the photos, Priyanka Chopra wore a yellow coloured co-ord set, which included a cropped shirt and a long skirt. She completed her look with a pair of white heels, a handbag and black-framed sunglasses. On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked dapper as he gave away the perfect summer vibes in a multi-coloured printed t-shirt and black pants. The couple's Easter celebrations included some refreshing drinks, Easter bunny-themed cupcakes and some bunny ears decorations. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Easter from us." Several celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, reacted to the post and sent the couple their love.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' Holi celebrations

Even though Priyanka Chopra is miles away from her home country, she never misses any Indian festival. Last month, on the occasion of Holi, Priyanka Chopra hosted a Holi party and celebrated with Nick Jonas and her friends. She took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her Holi celebration and posted some photos and videos. In a clip, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen deeply in love as they applied colours to each other's cheeks. Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra penned how she felt grateful to enjoy the festival with her family and friends. She wrote, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a series of projects in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, will soon star in a romance drama Text For You. The actor also has a spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden in her kitty. Ending Things, Jee Le Zaraa and a film adaptation of Secret Daughter are more of her projects.

