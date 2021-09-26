Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Evening In Paris'; Nick Reacts

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday hosted the 2021 Global Citizen Festival in Paris. The Quantico fame co-hosted the event with Denis Brogniart. Following the event, the Baywatch actor took to her social media to share a picture of her posing at the Eiffel Tower. The actor flaunted her dress for the evening which stole her fans’ hearts. The photo also caught the attention of Nick Jonas, who showered her with love in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently filming her upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel, in the UK flew to Paris to host the Global Citizen Festival. The actor, who loves keeping her 68 million followers updated about her life, shared a picture of her in Paris where she could be seen donning a blue and black dress. The ‘earth-style’ dress stole the show as she shared glimpses of her look from the event.

The post captioned 'Evening in Paris' drew her fans’ attention. The post was flooded with comments from fans and celebs, who showered love for the actor. Soon after posting, Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, also commented ‘wow’ under the post. The Quantico actor took to her stories to mark the end of the event in Paris.

Global Citizen Festival 2021

Global Citizen Festival is one of the initiatives by an organization founded in 2008 named Global Citizen that aims to eradicate extreme poverty in the world by 2030. The music festival, dubbed “Global Citizen Live”, is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the world, a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 and help kickstart an equitable global recovery. While Priyanka Chopra and Denis Brogniart hosted the show, numerous artists performed at the event held in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai, and Sydney. Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Migos, ONEREPUBLIC and Amit Trivedi are few of the names involved in the event.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen alongside Richard Madden in Citadel. The spy thriller series also stars Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Sara Martins. The show is being created by Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran. It would premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Citadel release date has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, PeeCee will also be seen in the upcoming instalment of The Matrix alongside Keanu Reeves.

Image: Instagram