Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Picture, Lara Bhupathi Says 'I Remember This Girl'

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas' long-awaited book debut, "Unfinished", will be launched on January 19, 2021, and the actor shared a throwback picture on Monday as the day approaches. "Lean, mean and all of 17!!!," she captioned her teenage picture.

Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Lara Bhupathi, and many other celebrities dropped comments. The picture received over 10 lakh likes within 2 hours of posting. The "thoughtful and revealing" memoir will take readers through Priyanka's childhood in India, her teenage years in the US Living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

Through her memoir, readers will get a glimpse into her journey to success in the Indian film industry as well as an honest account of the challenges the actor faced while navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood.

Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Srishti Arya left a comment on @priyankachopra's post. pic.twitter.com/dQnAUOCBQ5 — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) January 11, 2021

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You in London. The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding the film's script. "That''s a wrap! Congratulations and thank you to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies," she wrote. Last month, Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing.

Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

