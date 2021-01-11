Priyanka Chopra Hails Kamala Harris' Magazine Cover: 'Positive Example Of Leadership'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently shared US vice president-elect Kamala Harris' Vogue cover on Instagram and expressed her happiness that an 'Indian woman' will walk into the White House soon. The actress shared the cover and wrote that after watching the horrifying incident at the Capitol building in the US. Priyanka wrote that “in just 10 days, America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership” with Kamal Harris in power. The actress hailed Kamala and her sincere dedication towards her work.

Priyanka Chopra praises Kamala Harris

Priyanka in the lengthy post wrote, “After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last!” Besides her Indian fans, many celebrities like Ilfenesh Hadera and Tate Ellington John Cohen appreciated her post.

Both Kamal Harris and Joe Biden will be taking over their elected positions later this month. Their victory is being seen as the surety of absolute democracy, equality, growth, and positivity at the world level. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of America respectively on January 20 in Washington

Meanwhile, the actress who was shooting for her upcoming film Text For You in the UK has finally wrapped up the schedule. The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding the film's script. "That''s a wrap! Congratulations and thank you to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies," she wrote. Last month, Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing. Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

