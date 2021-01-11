Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Hurdles In Her Marriage, Cultural Differences & Age Gap

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their wedding anniversary in London where she was shooting for her film. The couple is always under the radar of their fans as they have a lot of differences, in terms of culture, age and careers. However, the actor revealed whether her 10-year age gap was a bigger gap than their cultural differences.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's marriage hurdles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave an interview to The Sunday Times, where she talked about the hurdles the couple has to face in their marriage. Priyanka Chopra's age is 38 and Nick is 28 years old. The actor was asked by the media portal which was a bigger hurdle in her marriage, the 10 year age gap or the cultural difference? She responded to the question and stated that neither was a hurdle.

Priyanka Chopra's husband adapted to the Indian culture very well, the actor told the media portal. The actor further told the portal that just like a normal couple, one has to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. Moreover, she said that it is more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles and that none of it was really that hard.

Priyanka went on to tell the portal that it is comforting to find a person who is in their corner. She further explained that be it in her profession or how the world sees her, she is just a girl who is trying to live her best life. The actor revealed that she is grateful to have a partner who lets her be.

The actor also revealed that the pandemic brought the couple closer. She said that because of the pandemic, they got to spend time together, which they otherwise would not have been able to. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married on December 1st, 2018. The two got married according to Christian traditions as well as Hindu customs. The two are often seen on social media celebrating each other’s festivals and customs.

On another note, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in The Matrix 4. Recently, the actor was in Germany to shoot for the film, after which she flew to the UK to shoot for another film. She would be seen in Text For You.

