Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion' To Get A Sequel? Arjan Bajwa Reveals The Details

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut starrer Fashion is still touted to be one of the best Bollywood films of its decade by several critics. It is also considered to be one of Priyanka Chopra's most popular films.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film earned Priyanka Chopra the National Film Award for the Best Actress, while Kangana Ranaut bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress. Many fans of Fashion have been looking forward to a sequel for the longest time and from the looks of it, it might be in discussion now. Read further ahead for more details:

Priyanka Chopra & Kangana Ranaut starrer Fashion to get a sequel?

Recently, during a candid conversation with a leading portal, Arjan Bajwa opened up about the possibility of a sequel to Fashion. For those unversed, Arjan Bajwa played the role of Maanav in Fashion. The film proved to be a breakthrough role in his career.

When quizzed about whether a sequel to Fashion is in the making, Arjan Bajwa laughed it off and said that one should ask Madhur Bhandarkar about it instead. He also mentioned how he and Priyanka Chopra have been prodding Madhur Bhandarkar for the same. He then added that maybe Madhur Bhandarkar is taking his own time to think of a plotline for Fashion 2.

Arjan Bajwa was all praises for his Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra during the interview. He was also affirmative that Priyanka Chopra’s global appeal might help Fashion 2 to get a much bigger push. Arjan Bajwa played the love interest of Priyanka Chopra in the 2008 Fashion.

Fashion was considered to be a breakthrough film back in 2008. It was one of the few films to openly talk about the dark world of fashion. The film also received praise for showcasing the real-side or the flipside of being in the industry. Fashion was received with a big thumbs up by both the audience and critics back in 2008. Even today, the film has a huge cult following that is eagerly waiting for Fashion 2.

The movie traced the story of Meghna Mathur, played by Priyanka Chopra, who aspires to make it big in the fashion industry. The film depicts how a small-town girl goes on to become one of the biggest models in the fashion industry. Fashion also explored various aspects of feminism and the power of women in the fashion industry. Many critics call Fashion one of the best women-centric films even today.

