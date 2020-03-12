Arjan Bajwa Defends Shahid's Character Slapping Kiara Advani's Preeti In 'Kabir Singh'

Arjan Bajwa essayed the role of Karan Rajdheer Singh in the film Kabir Singh. Arjan’s role in the film is that of Shahid Kapoor’s character’s elder brother in the film. Accoridng to the plot of the film Arjan Bajwa’ s role in the film is saving Shahid Kapoor from troubles. After a recent interview with a news publication, it can be said that Arjan Bajwa is protecting Shahid Kapoor in real life as well.

Arjun Bajwa had Shahid Kapoor's back

Kabir Singh was caught up in several controversies as the film’s scenes came out as misogynist as per many reports. There were several scenes in the film which promoted toxic masculinity according to many reports. In the interview, Arjan Bajwa said that many of the viewers loved the film, however, a section of them were pessimist about the film. Even though the film performed well at the Box Office, there will always be fingers pointed at some scenes. Arjan Bajwa also said that critics should not find underlying meaning to anything that is just a part of the script. He mentioned that when they call out on certain scenes, they are also calling out on someone’s hard work.

Arjan Bajwa starrer Kabir Singh performed well at the Box Office despite it being slammed for the male-centric plotline. However, Arjan Bajwa defended the film by saying that he or the film does not endorse hitting women. The film was all about exploring the creative freedom of the story. In this story, Kiara Advani’s character Preeti slaps Shahid’s character, Kabir Singh, first. It is then Kabir also slaps her. According to Arjan, the film should not be tagged as misogynist for just the scene. It is an intense love story and has an engaging plot.

Arjan Bajwa was then asked about Sandeep Reddy, the director of the film. Sandeep Reddy had earlier commented that in a relationship, the man should have the right to touch a woman wherever they want, to see any emotion. This comment had gotten the director into trouble. Arjun Bajwa defended the director by saying that he did not ‘glorify’ any foul behaviour, but the romance and freedom in a relationship. Arjan called it a story and not a situation with deep meaning behind it. Arjan Bajwa also called out on the scene in Gully Boy, when Alia Bhatt’s character breaks a bottle over Kalki Koechlin’s character when she is jealous about the former flirting with latter’s boyfriend. Arjan questioned, why isn’t anyone talking about such scenes, where a woman is involved in abuse.

