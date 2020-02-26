Shahid Kapoor Wished In A Hilarious ‘Kabir Singh’-esque Style By Arjan Bajwa On B'day

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday yesterday i.e February 25, 2020. The social media was evidently filled with good wishes for the actor as he celebrated his 39th birthday on the sets of Jersey with wife Mira Rajpur and father Pankaj Kapur in Chandigarh. But one of the most unique wishes for the actor was from his Kabir Singh co-star Arjan Bajwa, who played the role of Shahid Kapoor's elder brother in the film. Check out Arjan Bajwa's funny wish for Shahid Kapoor below -

Also read: Kiara Advani's movies before she gained prominence in 'Kabir Singh'

Shahid Kapoor gets wished in a Kabir Singh style

Maine Kabir ko ghar bulaya, woh nahi aaya.

Par Bhai ko party karne toh aana hi tha. 😉

Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor!

Brother on screen and a super cool friend off the reel, it's always wonderful to be around you.

Much love. 🤗 #KabirSingh #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/elXSzi06SO — Arjan S Bajwa (@ArjanTalkin) February 25, 2020

Also read: Kabir Singh actor Soham Majumdar's upcoming film has an important message for women

Shahid Kapoor's last release Kabir Singh turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office earning praise for the actor by critics and audiences alike. In the film, Arjan Bajwa played the role of a protective elder brother to Shahid's Kabir Singh and kept their on-screen relationship intact in the tweet. Shahid Kapoor was also quick to address the wish by tweeting back a funny reply. Check it out below -

Also read: Vidya Balan comes in support of Shahid Kapoor and his character in 'Kabir Singh'

Thanks so much bade bhaiya I promise to improve. Much love. Kabir. https://t.co/kIkGwI0kEz — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2020

While speaking to a news daily, Arjan Bajwa had stated that he and Shahid Kapoor shared a very easy going relationship while shooting for the film. The actor has described his character to be a protective brother to Kabir and also the go-to man for Shahid's character. Besides Arjan, various other celebrities also took to their social media to wish Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. Check out some of those tweets below.

Also read: Varun Dhawan ready to play a character like 'Kabir Singh' in the future

Here’s wishing the cool dude, actor par excellence, solid human and above all, my biking partner a very happppy birthday.. love you broman ❤️ @shahidkapoor 🤗

Have a fabulous year ahead! pic.twitter.com/djWRMhNpgk — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) February 25, 2020

Also read: Kiara Advani's net worth witnessed major change after 'Lust Stories' & 'Kabir Singh'; read

Happy birthday my fellow Kabir @shahidkapoor keep rocking man ! Lots of love 🤗👍👊 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2020

Image courtesy - Arjan S Bajwa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.