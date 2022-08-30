Priyanka Chopra Suggests THESE Bollywood Stars Will Rock Her On-screen Hairdos; Check List

Global star Priyanka Chopra began her journey in Bollywood with the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Since then, the actor has entertained the masses with several blockbusters. However, her role as Jhilmil in the 2012 film Barfi has a separate fanbase. The actor nailed the role of a girl with autism and also won many accolades for the same. Now, the Matrix: Resurrections star revealed who from the film fraternity will look good in her hairstyle from the movie.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed Ranveer Singh would look good in her hairdo from Barfi. The actor quipped her Gunday star would look "cute" in curly hair. She said, "I think Ranveer Singh would look really cute with curly hair." Priyanka also added which hairstyles from her Bollywood films would look good on Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor.

For the Darlings star, Priyanka suggested her stylish hairdo from her 2008 film Dostana. The actor further mentioned that her bob cut from her romantic comedy Pyaar Impossible would look good on Katrina Kaif. For her Bajirao Mastani look, the period drama in which the actor played the role of Kashibai, the actor chose Janhvi Kapoor. At last, Priyanka Chopra also had a suggestion for Deepika Padukone and mentioned the actor would look good in her hairstyle from Gunday.

Priyanka Chopra has worked with Ranveer Singh in three Hindi films. The actor played Ranveer's wife in Bajirao Mastani, love interest in Gunday and his elder sister in the family drama Dil Dhadakne Do. Bajirao Mastani saw both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The actor duo's track Pinga is one among their loved songs. The Quantico star is set to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor will soon play the role of a spy in the upcoming web series Citadel, which will also star Richard Madden. She also has It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things and a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra