Priyanka Chopra Talks About Portrayal Of Women & Ageing In Cinema; Read

Priyanka Chopra is a popular actor who started her career with Bollywood but went on to be globally famous. The desi girl of Bollywood is a very hardworking actor who is also noted for her looks and style. Her last film The Sky Is Pink received huge appreciation from viewers. Take a look at what the actor had to say about portraying an aging woman on screen.

Read Also: Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That She Slays In Every Swimwear

When Priyanka addressed the portrayal of women and aging on screen

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The story of the film was based on the life of the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who lost her life at a young age of 18. The movie depicts how Aisha described her parents' love story and relationship. The movie also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, etc in the lead roles.

In the film, she portrayed a character from 18 years of age until the early 50s. Talking to a leading international website, Priyanka addressed the challenges and norms she faced while portraying an aging woman onscreen. She said, according to the general view of the society, a woman's aging process is shown by the character putting on weight, ageing makeup, etc but when men are shown aging, they come off hotter or with heavier character.

The actor went on to add that they broke this gender bias in the film by not showing the character putting on weight around the age of 45 but, showing how the real person aged by dressing fabulously and feeling great about herself.

Read Also: Surbhi Jyoti's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Is A Pro At Pouting, See Pics

Read Also: Ram Charan's Family Tree: Father Chiranjeevi, Uncle Pawan Kalyan And More

Priyanka Chopra is always known for being outspoken, straight-forward and breaking gender stereotypes. She did the same with this movie and the audiences loved her performance. Fans can not wait to see the Gunday actor onscreen again.

In earlier interviews, she had revealed that she will start working on a project based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela. The desi girl has joined hands with American director Barry Levinson for the project. A few months ago, it was also announced that Priyanka Chopra would next be seen in a superhero web film, We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. It is reportedly set to release on Netflix.

Read Also: Nia Sharma's Photos That Prove The Actor Aces Black And White Ensembles; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.