Ram Charan's Family Tree: Father Chiranjeevi, Uncle Pawan Kalyan And More

Others

Ram Charan is a very popular Telugu actor who comes from a prominent family associated with films. Take a look at Ram Charan's family members.

ram charan

Ram Charan is a very popular Indian actor who is mostly known for his work in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut with Chirutha back in 2007 and went on to work in multiple movies like Magadheera, Racha, Yevadu, etc and managed to impress fans and critics with his work. Take a look at the actor's family background and other members who are equally important to the Telugu film Industry.

Ram Charan comes from a film family and almost everybody in his circle is an actor or producer or linked with the entertainment business. The 33-year-old actor is the son of famous Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidala. The duo got married back on February 20, 1980, and just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary yesterday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surekha Konidala is the daughter of Late Allu Ramalingaiah who was an Indian comedian and freedom fighter back in the days. This makes famous Telugu film producer Allu Aravind her brother and Allu Arjun Ram Charan's maternal cousin. Check out the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From his father's side, Ram Charan is the nephew of star Pawan Kalyan and producer Nagendra Babu. This also makes Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej the actor's paternal cousins. He has two sisters by the names of Sreeja and Sushmitha and married to the chief-editor of a reputed magazine, Upasana Kamineni.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

