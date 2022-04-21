Priyanka Chopra Talks About Enjoying Indian Food On Weekends In New York; 'I Love Dosas'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is touted as one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with an impressive resume to her name. After making it big in the Indian film cinema, the actor went on to thrive in Hollywood with multiple projects like Quantico, Matrix: The Resurrections and several highly anticipated upcoming projects. Apart from her professional life, Chopra also took big steps in her personal life by recently welcoming her first baby with her husband Nick Jonas.

Shuffling between her busy schedules, the 39-year-old actor often travels back and forth to her home in Los Angeles, New York and India. Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra candidly talked about what her usual weekend involving meeting up with friends and savouring Indian cuisine in New York.

Priyanka Chopra on enjoying Indian brunch in New York

In an interview with The New York Post, The White Tiger actor described her 'perfect Sunday' as staying in bed longer than usual working days. After waking up at 'like 10 or 11 a.m', the actor 'wanders around' and ends up at someplace to enjoy a brunch. Her quest to find a perfect brunch place often lands her at an eatery in New York, owned by the actor herself. She told the outlet, ''I love dosas, and the restaurant does great ones,''

The actor's plans for a lazy weekend further include 'park with my dogs, get lost in the Strand and check out boutiques in Soho' in a bid to 'take in the diversity of the city'. On the other hand, Chopra shared a glimpse into her usual Saturday night in The Big Apple as she stated, ''It’s about our group of friends hanging out and ordering awesome food. Or going out for a great meal.''

She also expressed her love for 'Polo bar' as she 'loves the vibe there'. The actor further added, ''Or maybe it’s seeing a Broadway show and discussing it afterwards over dinner.''

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently revealed the name of their baby daughter three months after welcoming her. As reported by TMZ, the couple named their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and revealed that she was born after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra