'They Put Priyanka, Told Me I'm Not An A-lister': Kangana Recalls 2014 Magazine Shoot

Kangana Ranaut, who started the 'nepotism' conversation in the Indian film industry while talking to a top producer in his chat show, on Sunday recalled how the same producer's 'best friend' who is a Fashion director of a top magazine refused to put her on the cover in 2014 & went ahead with Priyanka Chopra. Why? In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana claimed that she was refused because 'she was not an A-lister'.

She further said that the Fashion director also refused to style her and sent her assistant instead. In 2015, Kangana was once again approached by the same magazine who allegedly told her to attend their beauty awards if she wants to be on the cover. Kangana also revealed that she requested the magazine to do outdoor shoots with her like they did for other stars, but they shot with her the same way as they did in 2014.

Later, when Kangana approached the magazine for 'Manikarnika' promotions, the magazine asked for a 'few favours' but refused to shoot the promised cover story for movie promotions.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram gains millions of followers after nepotism video; see responses

Meanwhile, the Manikarnika star’s team claimed that the fashion magazine has not collaborated with her for five years because fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also the Editor and Fashion Director of the magazine, is close to the top producer. The statement was in response to a story on inside visuals of Kangana’s home that was done by the magazine on Sunday.

.@VOGUEIndia has banned Kangana, (her last cover with them was 5 years ago), because @Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar, but is it fair for them to keep using her old videos to keep making money? https://t.co/Y1sTZY4z83 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut reveals Javed Akhtar's warning on Roshan clout; 'predicted jail, suicide'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.