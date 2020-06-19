Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Gains Millions Of Followers After Nepotism Video; See Responses

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has bought about tremendous upheaval in Bollywood. Now more then ever, celebrities are seen talking about mental health, creating a better environment and against nepotism in the industry. Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebrities who has always been at the forefront of talking about nepotism. Kangana Ranaut's team recently uploaded another video, where the star spoke on the matter open-heartedly. Since then, the actor has gained many followers.

Kangana Ranaut's team recently uploaded a video on Instagram where the star spoke about nepotism in Bollywood. This video was in response to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In the two-minute-long video, Kangana focused on all the evils that actors faced in Bollywood if they didn't belong to a well-established background. Many celebrities responded well to the video and agreed with what Kangana had to say. Due to her video, the star has now gained 1.7million + followers in the last 4 days, as reported by a leading entertainment portal. To be sure, it was a powerful take.

Sonam and Alia feel the heat after Kangana's video

Many other stars like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have felt the heat after Kangana's video, as a certain section of fans feel they have been favoured in terms of casting opportunities. Both the actors have reportedly lost a substantial amount of followers. Check out these tweets:

Two selfmade superstars in a single frame❣️❣️

The other wave of response to the actor's video is on the opposite end. Reports have come out claiming that Kangana's video was a PR publicity stunt. Kangana's team responded by saying the allegations were really baseless as the actor herself wasn't on social media and didn't care about things as such. They wrote out - “If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy a huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda”

If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following... (Continued) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 17, 2020

