Priyanka Chopra, Tom Holland-Zendaya To Attend Nita Ambani's NMACC Event

Nita Ambani is all set to launch the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai (NMACC) today, March 31. Celebrities from across the world are expected to be in attendance at the event. The opening show is expected to have a grand showcase of India’s finest in the music, cultural and arts industries.

Celebs expected to be at the NMACC launch

Celebrities like Spider-Man 2: Coming Home actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are expected to attend the event. Closer home, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and several other Bollywood actors could also be seen at the NMACC launch event.

What to expect from the NMACC launch in Mumbai?

The NMACC launch programme is expected to showcase India’s diversity and culture. One of the inaugural shows at the launch event is called “The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation”. Designer Manish Malhotra shared a sneak peek of the event. The designer has crafted more than 1300 costumes for the launch event.

Sharing the post about the NMACC launch in Mumbai, Manish Malhotra wrote “Only 2 days to go! Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect at ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’, one of the inaugural shows at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Watch this space for more details. Opens March 31, 2023.”



Nita Ambani performs puja before NMACC Mumbai inauguration

Nita Ambani performed a special Ram Navami puja on March 30, a day before the NMACC Mumbai launch of the cultural centre. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.