Tom Holland-Zendaya, Spider-Man No Way Home Actors, Snapped At Mumbai Airport | PHOTOS

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who rose to fame with their stint in Spider-Man films, arrived in India. The celebrity couple, lovingly called Tomdaya by their fans, was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai on Friday. As soon as they stepped out of the airport, their photos went viral on the internet.

Tom wore a pink T-shirt, teamed with blue denim pants and a black jacket. He completed his look with a grey cap and carried a black backpack. Alongside Tom, his girlfriend Zendaya also stepped out of their airport in a chic look. She wore a white T-shirt teamed with denim and a long jacket.

Their photos started to circulate on social media with fans showering love on the Hollywood stars.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

When Tom Holland opened up about visiting India

Tom Holland and Zendaya had earlier expressed their love for India while promoting their 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. "It (India) is absolutely on the top of my bucket list," Tom had said.

Earlier, during an interview in 2017, the Cherry star said, "I haven't been to India earlier but I would love to visit. We have a charity in India that we support, my brother has a charity. And we would love to go around as a family and visit India." Tom further shared that he would like to travel around every location in India. "I would like to go to Mumbai. In fact, I would like to go everywhere, travel around and not just one place. But, I have heard wonderful things about India. Chris filmed for a project in India last year and he said it was amazing," he said.