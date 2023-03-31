Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive In Mumbai, Snapped With Daughter Malti Marie | Photos

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas on Friday afternoon (March 31). The Jonas family is reportedly here to attend the inauguration of Nita Ambani Cultural Centre. The event will take place in Mumbai today. Priyanka will also be promoting her upcoming series Citadel with Richard Madden.

The couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport. The actress was dressed in a pink co-ord set with sneakers, while Nick sported a blue hoodie and denim jeans with a baseball cap. Their daughter Malti looked cute in a blue frock. Nick and Priyanka posed for photographers outside the airport. The Citadel star held Malti in her arms and happily clicked photos for the media.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra will also be speaking to the media about her web series Citadel, which will release on OTT on April 28. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden will also be in India as part of the press tour for Citadel. After their Mumbai arrival, Nick Jonas and Priyanka's photos have been going viral on social media.

Malti Marie's first visit to India

This is Malti Marie's first visit to India. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January last year via surrogacy. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother's Day. The couple recently revealed their daughter's face to the world at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony, weeks after Malti's first birthday. The event was attended by Nick's brother, Kevin and Joe Jonas and their respective wives.

Priyanka-Nick's upcoming projects

Nick Jonas had a very active 2022. He was involved in the Jersey Boys concert. Priyanka, on the other hand, is all set to feature as a spy in Richard Madden-starrer series Citadel. She will also feature as Mira Ray in Love Again, releasing in cinema halls later this year. The romantic film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.