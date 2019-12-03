Priyanka Chopra: What Does PeeCee Eat In A Day? Read To Find Out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a popular Indian actor who is also a singer and film producer. She became popular in Bollywood with her performances in multiple films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Fashion, Barfi and many more. The Dostana star was even awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. The actress recently did a video with a reputed publication about what she likes to consume in a day. Listed below are the details from the video:

What does Priyanka Chopra eat in a day?

The video starts with Priyanka Chopra speaking of how she is not one of the blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with. Around Diwali and Christmas, Priyanka tends to put on a lot of weight. Her morning rituals other than coffee include workouts. She tends to work out thrice a week but is not consistent. She rather prefers skipping and carries her rods everywhere.

Priyanka's breakfast includes eggs, omelet, toast, avocado toast or idli, poha, dosa. Indulgent days for Priyanka are ones where her breakfast includes stuffed Parathas. Priyanka cannot cook for herself and Nick has not learned to cook Indian food yet; Priyanka smirks on that. Moving ahead, she talks about how Nick is much better than her when it comes to cooking.

For lunch, she prefers Nachni roti with bhindi, dal, aloo gobi, and Dahi or raita with achaar. She has shifted to vegetarian food recently. When she is in the states, she would have a roast fish with veggies, fresh salad. Priyanka Chopra calls her dinner sad, she eats just before going to bed and starts with a soup and has the same food she consumes for lunch. Priyanka is not an early riser and can stay up till 7 am but can't wake up early unless she is paid to do so. Priyanka's favorite cuisine is Indian food. Priyanka says the best time to workout is when you feel like it as when you don't feel like it, you would end up not doing it sincerely. Priyanka Chopra would not want to try worms ever again. Tequilla, according to Priyanka, is the healthiest alcoholic drink and her favorite munch snack is Makana. Her favorite street food item is chaat.

When asked how Punjabi she is when it comes to food, she says that she doesn't know if she is one. On the other hand, she loves South Indian food as well, like fish curry, curd rice, dosas. Before signing off, Priyanka speaks on the one lifestyle change for her over the years. She has cut down on coffee intake and now has switched to water and believes highly in hydration.

